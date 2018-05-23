Conditional permission for home at former driving test centre

Seven three-bedroom houses look set to replace the former driving test centre in Newport.

A revised planning application for the site at Medina Avenue has been submitted on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council.

The plan is being recommended for conditional approval by officers and will go before Tuesday’s planning committee.

Revised application
The application has been revised to include two-storey town houses — as oppose to three-storey under a previous scheme.

The adjacent council car park does not form part of the plans.

A pavement has been added along Medina Avenue and the overall elevation of the site reduced by almost 2.5m, responding to previous criticisms.

Parking permits
Resident parking permits for the adjacent car park will also be considered by the council while on road parking will also be restricted between 8am and 6pm.

The proposed site overlooks the newly-created Pan Mill Meadow nature reserve, which includes a cycle path.

Two recent applications have been approved near the site — one for a development of four houses and four studio flats, and one for three houses further down Medina Avenue.

Wednesday, 23rd May, 2018 4:13pm

By

1 Comment on "Conditional permission for home at former driving test centre"

Geoff Brodie

The ‘experts’ at Island Roads have recommended no parking for this application on unsafe egress grounds. Planners have accepted that even though it is contrary to planning policy. The site saw hundreds, perhaps thousands, of learner drivers exit the site over the years. As ever Island Roads fail to serve the Island. Parking in this area of my ward is a nightmare.

23, May 2018 5:52 pm
