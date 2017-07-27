Thanks to Jax Kerr for sharing these great photos of her grandaughter, Arlyse Hayward-Fay, with what they say is the recently-shed skin of a grass snake.

As you can see from the photo, Arlyse is looking very pleased at discovering this four foot skin of a female grass snake.

She discovered the shed skin whilst out walking with her grandmother on the outskirts of Ryde.

You might imagine that Arlyse was glad she simply found the skin and not the snake, but according to her grandmother, the seven year old was upset she hadn’t seen the process of the snake setting itself free.