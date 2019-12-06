Severe gales and large coastal waves forecast for Isle of Wight

The Met Office have issued a weather warning for severe gales on the Isle of Wight from Sunday afternoon.
Valid between 3pm-Sunday and 9am Monday
Severe gales are expected and may cause some disruption.
What to expect
- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely
- Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer
- Some short term loss of power and other services is possible
- It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves
- Some damage to temporary structures is possible.
A deep area of low pressure is expected to cross the UK from the west on Sunday and Monday bringing very strong winds to parts of the west. Winds are expected to gust to 50-60mph inland, and perhaps 70mph around some coasts. Large coastal waves are also expected.
Image: PROCarlo Scherer under CC BY 2.0
Friday, 6th December, 2019 10:50am
By Sally Perry
