Severe weather warning for Isle of Wight later this week

There is the potential for disruption to cross-Solent travel on Friday according to a Met Office severe weather warning for wind.

Windy lego man

The Met Office have issued a severe weather warning for Wind on the Isle of Wight on Friday.

Valid from 6am to 11.55pm on Friday 3rd February 2017, it reads,

There is the potential for very strong winds to cross parts of England and Wales on Friday, with gusts of 60 to 70 mph in places and perhaps over 80 mph in exposed coastal areas.

There remains considerable uncertainty around the developments – if such winds were to occur, we would expect damage to trees and perhaps to buildings, possible disruption to power supplies, as well as delayed travel.

A number of potentially vigorous low pressure systems are likely to move quickly towards northwest Europe later this week. One of these, on Friday, may affect parts of southern parts of the UK. However it is worth stressing that there are a number of scenarios in which the strongest winds miss the UK altogether. Even so, spells of wet and windy weather will be affecting many areas later this week.

Image: pahudson under CC BY 2.0

Tuesday, 31st January, 2017 11:50am

By

.

