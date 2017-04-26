Shanklin Sandown rowers swap oars for running shoes

Alex shares this latest news from Shanklin Sandown Rowing Club. Ed

Rowers from Shanklin Sandown Rowing Club put down their oars and tied their shoe laces, as six club members took to the streets of Southampton for the ABP Southampton Marathon, Half and 10k.

After seeing the inspiring involvement and participation Southampton clubs had at last year’s event, the group decided it would be a fantastic opportunity to get involved, raise money for good causes and do a bit of cross training.

Teenagers take part

16 year olds Joe Robertson and Jamie Gamble have already successfully raced in Novice Sculls and J/S Fours this season, but taking part in the 10k event would be a first for them. Jamie would be the quicker of the two, running an absolute storm to complete the 6.2 mile course in 42 minutes.

Joe meanwhile also ran a fantastic race, completing the distance in 57 minutes. Earning his medal rounded off a great few months of training for him which has seen him lose three stone in the process.

Women runners

Meanwhile Stella Gamble and Lisa Robertson were also out on the 10k course. Stella was competing in her first ever run and did extremely well to finish in a very strong time of 58 minutes.

Lisa has done many distance runs before, but decided to do the 10k having been caught up with both illness and injury in the last few months – she ran a great time of 56 minutes.

Half and full marathon runners

Alex Robertson was entered in the half marathon and despite struggling from the off and not getting close to a PB, was happy to get round and finish in a time of one hour 45 minutes.

The final result of the day was unquestionably the most impressive. Joe Evans Murray was on the start line for the full marathon.

Two half marathons with on 15 miles of training

In a fashion typical of Joe, he put himself in the hurt locker from the onset, keeping a very competitive pace that saw him complete the twice round half marathon course in a staggering three hours 23 minutes.

A feat that was both unsurprising for Joe and impressive given he had admitted he had only done up to 15 miles in training.

Fundraising for charity

The day was a fantastic one for the club, as members joined together to do something a little different and raise money for respective charities (Joe Evans Murray ran for the IOW Youth Trust, with the others running in aid of the club).

The event also displayed the fantastic efforts of all four Southampton rowing clubs, who had members marshaling the course and cheering on all of our runners.

Donate

If you would still like to donate to any of the two causes, feel free to use the ‘contact us’ message box on our Website and we’ll get back to you and explain how to do so.