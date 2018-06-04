Age UK Isle of Wight’s Men in Sheds project in Shanklin is to host an open day and second hand tool sale at YMCA Winchester House, Shanklin today (Monday) 4th June.

Through generous donations of tools to the Men in Sheds project run by Age UK Isle of Wight, some of the sheds have an excess of certain items.

Swap shop

The Shed men will be swapping items with other Sheds in the morning and then the afternoon any excesses will be offered for sale to the public, to raise funds for the Sheds.

Some of the Shed men will also be bringing their own tools to sell.

Open to visitors

In addition to the tool sale, Shanklin Shed will be open to visitors, so this will be an opportunity to find out what goes on at the Shed. Men from all walks of life meet twice a week to enjoy undertaking projects as well as catching up over a cuppa.

The Shanklin Shed has been undergoing refurbishment since the men took it over several months ago, its completion is imminent, which will provide a community venue for future projects to take place. New members are very welcome, Monday afternoons, 2-4pm.

Where and when

The tool sale and Shanklin Shed open event will take place Monday 4th June 1pm to 2pm at YMCA Winchester House, Sandown Road, Shanklin (by the railway bridge).

For more information, please contact Lois at Age UK Isle of Wight on (01983) 525282 or go to the Website.

Age UK IOW Men in Sheds is part of the National Lottery funded Ageing Better programme set up by the Big Lottery Fund; the largest funder of community activity in the UK.

Report by Vikki Lawrence on behalf of Age UK Isle of Wight. Ed

Location map

View the location of this story.