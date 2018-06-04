Drink and drug drivers targeted in summer crackdown

Hampshire Constabulary will be out in force once again targeting those who drink or take drugs and get behind the wheel.

Drug and drink driving is recognised by independent research as one of the ‘fatal four’ factors that results in fatal or serious injury collisions.

Today (Monday, June 4) sees the start of this summer’s crackdown across Hampshire, Isle of Wight and the Thames Valley region.

Officers from Hampshire Constabulary and Thames Valley Police’s Joint Operations Unit will be conducting drink/drug operations throughout the day and night across both force areas for the next six weeks (June 4 – July 14).

A conviction can ruin your life

Road Safety Sergeant Rob Heard, said:

“We’re reminding people of the devastating damage drug and drink driving brings to families. “Too many people are still taking the risk to drive whilst impaired, but we are dedicated to reducing it. These people not only put themselves at risk, but others who are often innocently going about their daily lives. “As well as aiming to reduce the number of people who are killed or injured, we would also like to remind motorists that receiving a conviction for drink or drug driving could ruin their lives.”

Extra patrols will be carried out specifically designed to breathalyse and educate drivers, and intelligence-led operations to catch offenders will be staged.

Every driver involved in a collision will also be breathalysed as a matter of course.

Roadside drug tests

Sgt Heard said,

“We are now using Drug Analysers, so if we suspect someone may be impaired by drugs we can carry out a roadside drug test. “The test will detect if people have a trace amount of an illegal drug. If they do they will be arrested and a blood sample will be taken. All we need to prove is a trace amount of the drug in their system and they will then lose their licence, like in the cases of drink driving. We do not need to prove you are impaired. “Being caught in control of any motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or drink can destroy your life. You could face a criminal conviction, possible prison term, driving ban, and could even lose your job. It’s not worth the risk.”

Effects of alcohol varies

We ask people to remember particularly that it is not possible to specifically say how much alcohol you can drink and stay below the limit. The way alcohol affects you varies depending on your personal characteristics.

These factors include:

Your weight, age, sex and metabolism (the rate your body uses energy)

The type and amount of alcohol you’re drinking

What you’ve eaten recently

Your stress levels at the time

Any amount of alcohol or drugs will cause some degree of impairment so it is always best not to drink or take drugs and drive at all.

The morning after

The morning after is also a crucial time for your decisions and the safety of all road users.

After just four pints of lager, you may not be safe to drive for up to 13 hours, so whether you are drinking watching the Football World Cup, enjoying a BBQ, or going out for a few drinks in the evening, make sure you are safe to drive.

Just because you haven’t had a drink for a few hours, it doesn’t mean all the alcohol has left your system and you can drive – you are still likely to be over the limit. Equally some illegal drugs can stay in your system for a very long time.

Further consequences

A drug or drink driving conviction is a criminal conviction. Here are some of the consequences of receiving a criminal conviction:

Your car insurance could go up. Having a criminal record will make it extremely difficult to get any other kind of insurance;

To buy a mortgage you have to disclose any unspent convictions;

You may not be able to travel to America if you have a criminal conviction. Travelling to a country where you need a visa or a working permit can be very difficult with a criminal record;

Colleges and universities will have their own policies about misconduct and getting in trouble with the police could have a knock on effect with your education;

Lying to your employer on any kind of application which asks you to disclose any criminal convictions could be seen as fraud and lead to a further conviction;

Getting into trouble with the law could be seen as gross misconduct by your employer and you could lose your job;

Having a criminal record could make it very difficult for you to get another job.

Get in touch

If you believe someone is driving whilst impaired, please act immediately. Phone us direct on 101, or text 80999 with all the details of the vehicle, driver, location and times. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers confidentially on 0800 555 111.

Minicom users can dial 18001 101.