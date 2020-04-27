Share your children’s uplifting artwork so ferry company can display for key workers

Key workers travelling with Wightlink will now be greeted by a gallery of thank you posters created by local children.

In order both to show its appreciation for those working through the coronavirus crisis and to provide a fun activity for stay-at-home children, Wightlink asked youngsters to send in messages of support for key workers.

Over 60 pictures already

In just a matter of days, around 60 pictures were received and this week they are proudly displayed on the vehicle decks of Wightlink’s Victoria of Wight flagship.

A selection can be seen on the video on Wightlink’s Facebook page.

Do keep the pictures coming

Louise Lea, Wightlink’s PR and brand manager, says:

“We were all really impressed; not only by the number of pictures sent in but by the quality, too. “Children in the community are clearly very grateful to key workers – including our own colleagues at Wightlink – and we are delighted to be letting them know just how appreciated their efforts are at this time. “There is plenty of space on board so please do keep the pictures coming. Pictures can be photographed or scanned and emailed to marketingdepartment@wightlink.co.uk or you can use an online tool to create your picture instead.”

Given the current Government restrictions, Wightlink is currently offering a reduced timetable with fewer services; concentrating resources on its main Fishbourne to Portsmouth car ferry route to provide lifeline sailings for key workers and essential freight.

News shared by Louise on behalf of Wightlink. Ed