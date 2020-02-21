Share your concerns and opinions on community safety in Ryde at World Cafe

Ryde councillor Karen Lucioni shares details of this upcoming community event. The first 100 to register will receive £10 for their time. Ed

‘Let’s talk, it’s Ryde’s time to shine’ takes place at The Hotel Ryde Castle on the 12th March. Ryde is the only Island town chosen to receive the funding for the World Cafe, as I believe we have such a great wealth of knowledge, commitment and opinions to ensure its success.

The world cafe is a way to bring the community together to make a positive difference to our young people steering them away from crime by helping them build resilience, and promote a better relationship between residents/young people and businesses with the Police and other stakeholders in Ryde.

Have your concerns and opinions listened to

I feel very passionately that all the members of Ryde’s community should have their concerns, voice and opinions listened to. If we are to reduce crime and make Ryde safer then we must understand what we can do for ourselves as a community.

I committed to this project from the very start alongside other keen and dedicated partners, as it is clear this is the main purpose. I have taken part in five training sessions to help deliver the event and will be ready to welcome you on the day.

A positive conversation with a clear vision

My hopes are for a positive conversation with a clear vision and way forward for Ryde to be the outcome of the event.

I look forward to working with residents at the World Cafe and then into the future with the social enterprise

How to take part

If you are a resident/young person who would like to take part in this important conversation please register by sending an email to letstalkryde@mail.com or call me on 07506930109.

I am so looking forward to being part of this community collaboration and seeing you all at the Ryde Castle Hotel on the 12th March.

The first 100 to register will receive £10 for their time, refreshments provided and there is a free draw.