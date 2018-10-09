WATCH: Your Isle of Wight photos and film could be part of this ‘Day by Day’ art installation

Isle of Wight artist, Tim Bristow (aka BB Bango), is inviting Islanders to share their Isle of Wight photos and video clips for an art installation project called ‘Day by Day’.

Much like the ‘The Clock’ 24 hour film by Christian Marclay, now showing to huge crowds at Tate Modern in London, Tim hopes that ‘Day by Day’ will become a film that helps promote Isle of Wight as a fantastic, quirky, edgy and warm holiday destination all year round.

Video and photos for every day

The project aims to have a video clip for every day of the year, partnered with original music from The Espada Rolls Band and other older video clips and make an original movie art installation which can be shown online, all over the Island and overseas.

Fascinating to watch

Tim has already put together as 23-minute demo version covering ‘50 Wight Days’ using clips from the last 120 years.

It’s wonderfully done and really manages to capture the essence of the Isle of Wight. A place of beauty, innovation, creativity and pride.

Check out the four-part videos below to see what your images could be part of.

Part One



Part Two



Part Three



Part Four



Share your photos and clips

If you have photos or video clips (up to ten minute) you’d like to share pop them on a USB stick preferably, with a date and caption, and drop into ClayClay 15 High St, Bembridge PO35 5SD or via the Website.

The team will edit and incorporate them into the footage which is being constantly updated.