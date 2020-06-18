Share your views on the Isle of Wight Contact Tracing App with University Researchers

University researchers at Oxford University and King’s College London are seeking Isle of Wight residents about the NHSX Contact Tracing App.

They are not involved in the App’s development, but want to learn about people’s views on it, e.g whether you downloaded it or not, and your experiences and thoughts about the App.

Anonymous discussions

All discussions are anonymous and would be conducted via phone or Skype etc.

If you’re interested or know someone who might be, please email [email protected] for more information or questions.

Easy form

To make it easy for you, we’ve built a simple form:

