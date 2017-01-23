Sharing Heritage: Newport Minster celebrates £9,300 boost

Ethne Whitlock shares this latest news from Newport Minster. Ed

The minster has received £9,300 from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) Sharing Heritage grant towards an exciting new project entitled ‘Discovering Newport Minster, its history and royal links’.

The project involves creating a heritage trail following the royal links with Carisbrooke Castle, Osborne House, St Mildred’s Church, Whippingham, and the minster. This is in addition to a grant of £2,500 from Portsmouth’s Church of England Diocese.

Research volunteers

Volunteers from Newport Minster and the Friends of Newport Minster will carry out research including using the County Archives and talking to local people as well as consulting local historians.

The results of this will be used to produce new information boards in the Minster about its heritage and links to other places on the trail. Volunteer stewards will receive training and a new heritage trail leaflet will be produced showing the links between Carisbrooke Castle, Osborne House, St Mildred’s, Whippingham and the Minster. The project seeks to promote our Islands heritage to both the local community and to visitors.

Much more to discover about our past

Commenting on the award, the vicar, the Revd Kevin Arkell, said:

“This is wonderful news. We love where we live and know there’s so much more to discover about our past. We are all really excited about the opportunity to promote the story of the Minster as we share our heritage and history.”

A real journey of discovery

Stuart McLeod, Head of the Heritage Lottery Fund South East England said:

“Sharing Heritage is a wonderful opportunity for communities to delve into their local heritage and we are delighted to be able to offer this grant so that Newport Minster can embark on a real journey of discovery. “Heritage means such different things to different people, and HLF’s funding offers a wealth of opportunities for groups to explore and celebrate what’s important to them in their area.”

Image: © Detail from the cover over the pulpit Newport Minster

