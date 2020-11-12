Sheep to provide therapy and joy to young people and adults with learning disabilities on the Isle of Wight

A pair of sheep are beginning a new life on the Isle of Wight where they will be joining a project to support young people and adults with learning disabilities.

The hand-reared pair of Suffolk males named Harold and Hagrid have moved from The Serendipity Centre in Hampshire which provides specialist care and education for young people with emotional and behavioural difficulties.

Re-homed to the Island

When the centre became unable to keep the sheep, RSPCA Isle of Wight helped to facilitate the re-homing of the woolly pair who are now part of Milford Del Support Agency’s growing stock of animals at their 11-acre site near Shanklin.

Suzanne Pugh, RSPCA Isle of Wight Branch Manager, said,

“We were delighted to be able to help find these much-loved and well cared for sheep a new home where they can continue to provide therapy and joy to people with emotional needs. “A conversation with a landowner at one of our recent wild animal releases led to contact being made with Milford Del who we felt would be an ideal organisation to take the sheep. We are thrilled they are settling in so well.”

Harper: Already proving popular with our supported clients

Andy Harper from Milford Del said,

“The call from Suzanne at RSPCA IOW came at just the right time as we were looking for some more animals to join our alpacas and llamas. “At Milford Del we pride ourselves on providing innovative care for our clients. At our project called ‘The Land’ we offer the chance for clients to look after our animals, take part in countryside activities and learn new skills while enjoying the great outdoors. “Harold and Hagrid are welcome new additions to our smallholding and are proving popular with our supported clients.”

Maguiness: Thanks to RSPCA IOW

Sean Maguiness, business administrator at The Serendipity Centre, said,

“We are so pleased that the sheep have remained in a setting where young people can benefit from interaction with the animals, which can be very therapeutic as well as educational. “Thanks to the help of RSPCA IOW, we were able to link up with Milford Del which has provided the perfect new home for Harold and Hagrid.”

Wightlink provided a free crossing for the sheep as part of their ongoing support for the work of RSPCA Isle of Wight.

News shared by Gavin on behalf of RSPCA. Ed

Image: Andy Harper from Milford Del with Harold and Hagrid