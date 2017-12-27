Sign up for the Lifeboat Lotto and you could bag up to £5k

Join the Independent Lifeboat Lotto for your chance to win up to £5,000. It costs less than a tenner a month and you'll be helping local independent lifeboat stations.

Join up for the Island Independent Lifeboat Lotto and you could be bagging yourself the £4,400 jackpot next week.

The draw which took place this morning (27th December 2017) drew the following numbers.

Numbers: 8 – 14 – 16 – 30
With several rollovers now, this means that next week’s jackpot has risen to £4,400.

Taking part in the Lifeboat Lotto is easy. Simply complete the entry form and choose to pay by standing order either monthly, quarterly, six monthly or yearly. Choose four numbers between 1 and 31 or opt for the lucky dip.

The draw takes place every Wednesday morning (numbers will be displayed here OnTheWight) and if the draw doesn’t result in a winner the money rolls over to the next week.

Simply complete the entry form and choose to pay by standing order either monthly, quarterly, six monthly or yearly. Choose four numbers between 1 and 31 or opt for the lucky dip.

Download the Form to print, complete and post back FREEPOST LIFEBOAT LOTTO.

If you have any queries, just get in touch with us and hopefully we’ll be able to help.

Help raise cash for the Independent Lifeboats on the Isle of Wight.

Image: Doug88888 under CC BY 2.0

Wednesday, 27th December, 2017 11:48am

