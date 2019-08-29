Sign up now for new Dads versus Dads football events

Steven James has been in touch with details of this upcoming event. Ed

Dads V Dads is a casual non aggressive football match which aims to get men back into playing sport.

It fits around round family and work commitments, as you play when you can unlike other sports which require commitment. It’s a great way to keep fit and make new friends.

Sign up to play

Dads v Dads starts on the Isle of Wight on 7th October at Cowes Enterprise College.

Playing sports is a great way to improve both physical and mental health and I was quite surprised that their is nothing like this available on the Island.

Find out more and sign up by visiting the Dads V Dads Website.

Image: david clarke on unsplash under CC BY 2.0