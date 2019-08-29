Here’s how you can support those peddling the swans from Ryde to Southsea (and back)

This coming Saturday (31st August) between 10am and 2pm if you spot a couple of pedalo swans leaving the canoe lake and heading in the direction of the mainland, don’t panic.

In order to raise money for Waterside Community Trust, the community-run swimming pool in Ryde, two teams will be attempting to peddle the pedalo swans from Ryde to Southsea.

But they won’t just be going one way, the same teams will be peddling back again and all hoping to raise money for the Trust.

If you’re free, we’re sure the teams would welcome cheers of support as they leave and return.

Reliant on donations

Unlike Medina Leisure Centre and Sandown Heights, the Waterside pool does not receive any Public Health funding from the Isle of Wight council, despite playing a part in Islanders staying active and fit.

If you would like to support the pool, you can donate via their Website.

You can find out more about the Trust via their Website and follow the event page for any last minute updates.

Image: © Waterside Trust