Sign up today for the End2End challenge with Mountbatten and see if you can beat the record

End2End with Mountbatten is a tough and exhilarating cross-Island cycling challenge, raising funds to support people on the Isle of Wight facing death, dying and bereavement.

From Culver Down in the East to The Needles Battery in the West (and back again), navigate your way along an off-road and on-road route, across the demanding terrain of the Isle of Wight’s stunning countryside.

Three courses

With a choice of three distances, starting from 23km to a whopping 92km, there is a route for everyone – from the novice to the most experienced rider.

Last year’s quickest rider completed the End2End and back again route in an impressive four hours and 18 minutes.

Can you beat that?

Sign up today

End2End with Mountbatten takes place on Sunday 22nd September 2019 from 8.30am starting on Culver Down.

The fee to take part is £20 per course.

