Signed Saints’ football shirts and Level 42 tickets to be auctioned for Newport’s Beaulieu House

It’s a case of rock ‘n’ goal as Level 42’s Mark King and Southampton Football Club team up in support of Beaulieu House.

Mark has donated four tickets to Level 42’s forthcoming gig at the Mayflower Theatre, Southampton on 1st November, while Southampton FC have given two framed shirts signed by the first team.

Raising funds for Beaulieu House, Newport

Both shirts will now be auctioned along with two tickets for the concert to raise funds for Beaulieu House in Newport which provides a home and overnight respite for children and young people with severe and challenging disabilities.

The framed Saints away shirt

The Saints shirts have been donated by Jonathan Woodhouse who works as a strength and conditioning coach with the club’s under 18 and under 23 teams and his dad Dave, a past captain of the Shanklin and Sandown Golf Club.

A fantastic lot for the auction

Tony Wake, Beaulieu chairman, said,

“Jonathan got the Saints first team to sign the shirts, and both him and Dave agreed that they would like to present them to Beaulieu House so that they can be auctioned to raise some funds for the charity. “Added to that. Mark has also given two free tickets for the forthcoming Level 42 gig to go with each shirt. Given the strong ties between the Island and Level 42 and the Saints, I think this is a fantastic lot which I hope will raise lots of money for Beaulieu House.”

The framed home Saints shirt

Jonathan said:

“Myself and my dad are delighted to be supporting Beaulieu House – it is a magnificent charity providing a vital service.”

King: “It’s the least I could do”

Mark, who is a patron of the charity, said:

“What a fantastic gesture from Dave and Jonathan for our young ones at Beaulieu House. The least I could do was to donate two pairs of signed tickets for the forthcoming show.”

Taking your bids

The shirts will be kindly auctioned from Thursday 20th February until the 15th March by Dean Hodges at Starsignings IOW free of charge.

Jonathan Woodhouse, Cameron Gunton – Bunn, Dave Woodhouse with Chloe Barnaby and Jonathan Thorpe in the front row

Bids will be taken on his Twitter account @ludowhufc in his shop in Newport, and also on the charity’s Facebook page, Beaulieu Respite Isle of Wight.

What is Beaulieu House?

Beaulieu House now has a permanent residential department. In essence, a home for children with complex disabilities who for one reason or other cannot be at home with their families. Beaulieu Respite are proud to be able to help these children alongside those who come for respite.

The monies raised will go towards day trips on and off Island for the children and young people at Beaulieu during school holidays.

Images: The photograph of the home shirt includes back row, Lynn Burford, Mark King, Dave Woodhouse, Lillie Fettes. Front row Harrison Hutchcraft, cameron Gunton – Bunn, Maggie Feltham.

Away shirt back from left, Jonathan Woodhouse, Cameron Gunton – Bunn, Dave Woodhouse. Front row, left Chloe Barnaby and Jonathan Thorpe.