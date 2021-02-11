‘Significant diversion’ planned during reconfiguration works on St George’s Way, says councillor

The reconfiguration works are due to start very soon and will result in a diversion for several months. Details within

At tonight’s Isle of Wight council Cabinet meeting, the member responsible for transport and infrastructure, Cllr Ian Ward, announced the next stage of the Newport Traffic Plan is about to begin.

The reconfiguration plans will take place on St George’s Way, the section of road between Coppins Bridge and the roundabout by Matalan.

“Significant diversion”
Cllr Ward explained that the intention is to improve traffic flow both on to, and off Coppins Bridge roundabout.

He warned of a significant diversion – going around Marks and Spencer and Morrisions, but added,

“We don’t think that’s really going to cause much problem at all, hopefully it might be a good diversion.”

The works are expected to be completed by summer to early autumn 2021.

“That’s if we don’t have any problems with utility companies and so forth.”

2 Comments on "'Significant diversion' planned during reconfiguration works on St George's Way, says councillor"

johnr

Curtisee of our Council Tax increase?

11, February 2021 7:57 pm
joelincs

Not again! Can’t we get the existing infrastructure up to scratch first?

11, February 2021 8:37 pm
