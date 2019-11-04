Singers and musicians come together for Remembrance Concert

On Monday, 11th November at 7pm the Slipshod Singers, together with West Wind and the West Wight Dementia Choir will be taking part in a Remembrance Concert at Christ Church, Totland Bay.

There will be a retiring collection and all proceeds will be given to the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

Why not come along and help us to remember all those who have given their lives in armed conflicts.

Details of event shared by Martyn on behalf of the singers. Ed

Image: laurencathyturner under CC BY 2.0