Single use plastic protesters hold peaceful demo in Ryde

Last Saturday (27th July) a group of individuals performed a second plastic awareness event, this time at Tesco Extra in Ryde.

Protesters went into the store to do two comparative shops, one buying available items loose and one in the plastic packaging. What they found was that the loose items were in most cases much more expensive than buying the item loose.

Shoppers left plastic wrappers

Protesters then stood outside the store with signs and placards inviting customers going into the store to join in with leaving their unwanted single use plastic at the store to highlight the need for a reduction in plastic packaging and a comparable price for those loose items.

One protester said,

“Most customers we speak to are really fed up with the amount of plastic packaging they have buy to do a simple weekly shop, Tesco really need to take responsibility for the plastic packaging they are using and seek to reduce it immediately.”

The event was full of good conversations and many people thanked protesters for highlighting the issue.

Tesco were happy to take the two trolleys of plastic packaging from us at the end of the event and promised to recycle all they can.

The group has said they will continue to campaign against unnecessary single use plastics and would urge all customers to do the same.

Bad for environment and our health

Hollie Fallick who organised the event said,

“Plastic packaging is bad for environment and our health; it is full of chemicals which leech into our foods. “Worldwide a truck load of plastic enters our oceans every single minute, killing wildlife and polluting our waters. Supermarkets should face up to the problem they are causing and make immediate changes.”

The group will hold another plastic awareness event next month, details will be shared though Facebook.