Sisters take on Christmas Day reindeer run to raise money awareness for Isle of Wight foodbank

On Christmas Day, Natasha, a Chemotherapy Sister at St Mary’s Hospital, and her sister Hannah, a Director at Milford Del, an agency that provides care and support for people who cannot wholly look after themselves, are running several miles dressed as reindeers, to raise money for the Isle of Wight foodbank.

During the Coronavirus pandemic, the Island’s community stood united with Isle of Wight NHS Trust and demonstrated their generosity in many ways. This sparked the sisters into wanting to give something back.

Natasha: Try and make this time a little easier for those who need it

Having worked throughout the pandemic the sisters realised that not everyone has been as fortunate as them and that financially the festive period in particular, is very challenging for many.

Natasha said,

“Christmas and the New Year can be a difficult time for those in need. My sister Hannah and I decided that we would do something to try and make this time a little easier for those who need it. “We will be raising money for the Isle of Wight Foodbank, and as well as sponsorship, we are happy if people choose to donate items to the foodbank directly.”

Christmas Day run

Running from the old Shanklin pier location to Sandown pier, the sisters will start at 10am and hope to make it back home in time to enjoy their well-earned Christmas Day dinner.

Natasha added,

“I hope our reindeer run brightens people’s day and if you see us give us a wave or a ‘hoot and a toot’!”

Show your support

The Trust is really proud of Natasha and is rooting for her and her sister to raise plenty to help those less fortunate in our island community.

Natasha and Hannah can be sponsored via their JustGiving page.

News shared by Isle of Wight NHS Trust. Ed