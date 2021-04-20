Six Isle of Wight schools up against each other in competition to win a playground sunshade

Your vote could help an Isle of Wight special school bag an outdoor sunshade — something which is ‘currently beyond the school’s capability’ to buy.

In a competition to win a shade sail for a school, run by A&S Landscape, St George’s School, along with five other Isle of Wight primary schools, is vying for the prize to protect its pupils from sunburn.

The school in Newport supports young people with severe and complex learning difficulties to learn the skills to be a happy, capable and independent adult.

Holman: Ready-made structures are currently beyond our capability

Sue Holman, headteacher of St George’s, said she was hoping to have the community’s support, as the school’s small numbers have meant it found it hard to get the numbers.

Mrs Holman said,

“We have beautiful grounds, but very little shade and to buy ready-made structures is currently beyond our capability. “To be able to win a shade would enable our young people to safely enjoy the outside area all the time. “Any help the people of the Isle of Wight could give us would be massively appreciated.”

Who to vote for

To enter the competition schools had to explain why the shade is important to them and how they plan to use the shade if they were to win.

The other schools taking place are:

St Blasius Shanklin C of E Primary Academy

Greenmount Preschool

Nettlestone Primary School

Haylands Primary School

Wootton Community Primary School

Votes can be submitted via the Website.

There is no closing date yet for final votes to be cast, but a spokesperson for A&S Landscape said it is anticipated to close before the summer holidays begin.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may have been made by OnTheWight. Ed