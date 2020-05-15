Six metre (20 feet) ‘Stitches of Love’ banner from Northwood Primary thanks keyworkers

A team member at Northwood Primary School has hand-made a 20 foot banner showing appreciation for the work of keyworkers in society.

Jane Green worked for over three weeks on the piece, which depicts different sectors of society in great detail … from nurses and doctors to retail staff and post-people.

Capt. Tom takes pride of place in the centre, alongside the school’s therapy dog, Betty.

Click on images to see larger versions

Northwood have been open throughout the crisis providing care and education for the children of keyworkers on the Island.

Now busy working out the logistics behind a potential staggered re-opening, Acting Head, Sian Mumford, said,

“We always knew that Jane was phenomenally talented artistically, but this has blown all of us away. “This crisis has really shone a spotlight on the different threads that weave our society, some of which don’t get the appreciation that they should. “Jane has recognised this in her work and we’re so proud of it…and her!”

The banner will take pride of place in the school, ready to welcome students back when the time is right.

News shared by Sarah on behalf of Northwood Primary School. Ed