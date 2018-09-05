Six new Isle of Wight resident parking zones per annum could become reality

Six new resident parking zones could be created each year on the Isle of Wight.

Residents across the Island could soon be able to apply for permit-only parking zones on their streets.

Support for permit-only roads

A consultation into resident parking zones has been completed by the Isle of Wight Council with 67 per cent agreeing with the scoring system for prioritising potential permit-only roads.

Once finalised, the guidance will set out the process to request a resident parking scheme, the criteria for establishing the demand and ensuring that zones only proceed where they will deliver a benefit for residents.

How it will work

The policy has been recommended for approval by the Isle of Wight Council cabinet and could see a dedicated staff member responsible for creating six zones a year, charging £60 for the first permit, and £100 for the second car.

Under the new policy, residents would be able to apply for a parking zone if 80 per cent of kerbside space is occupied at peak times and if no more than 50 per cent of people on the street have a driveway or garage.

Public views

Respondents to the survey said permits should be restricted (56 per cent) to one per vehicle, with most feeling that permits should be free, or under £50.

Newport Parish Council wrote to the council over the plans, and stated a preference for a zonal approach for all Newport residential streets within half a mile of St Thomas’ Square, and a bespoke approach for Carisbrooke.

The issue will be debated by the council’s scrutiny committee on 11th September and will go before the cabinet for approval on 13th September (being held in Brading).

