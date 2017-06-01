Sixteen year old boy arrested over rogue ecstasy and shape of pills revealed

Police have confirmed this morning that a 16 year-old boy from Shanklin has been arrested on suspicion of supplying a class A drug in relation to the rogue ecstasy tablets investigation.

Two teenagers, a girl aged 14 and a boy aged 15, were admitted to hospital on Tuesday night after taking the red tablets, known as ‘Beano’s’ or ‘Red Death Cons’ (pictured).

Hand in your tablets

If you have any of the rogue ecstasy tablets, police are appealing to you to hand them in. They say “anyone who hands potential ecstasy tablets into police on the Island with the intention of preventing harm to others will not be prosecuted for possession of illegal drugs”.

The 16 year old boy remains in police custody.

Significant risk to people’s health

DC Jessica Hughes who is leading the investigation said:

“We do not condone the sale or use of any illegal substances, however in this particular case it is imperative that we establish where these tablets have come from and who may be in possession of them before anyone else takes them. “They pose a significant risk to people’s health and I would urge anyone who may have information about them to contact us immediately.”

Get in touch

Anyone with information can contact DC Jessica Hughes at Newport Police Station by calling 101 quoting 44170204475, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.

