Rogue ecstasy tablets in circulation on the Isle of Wight – police warning

Officers are issuing a warning about a rogue batch of ecstasy tablets that is circulating on the Isle of Wight after two people were admitted to hospital.

The tablets, which may contain ketamine or methamphetamine, have made people unwell including symptoms of light-headedness, losing feeling in their extremities, and increasing anxiety. It must be stressed that taking these tablets could be life threatening. Both people who were admitted to hospital last night (Tuesday 30 May) have since been released and are recovering at home.

It’s believed the red tablets, known as ‘Beano’s’ or ‘Red Death Cons’, were bought from someone in Sandown yesterday.

Pass tablets to police: No prosecution

Officers are warning people not to take any tablets they may have bought recently believing them to be ecstasy. Where possible you are asked to hand them into Newport Police Station so that we can analyse them as part of our investigation and make sure they are disposed of correctly.

Detectives working on the case would like to reassure people that anyone who hands potential ecstasy tablets into police on the Island with the intention of preventing harm to others will not be prosecuted for possession of illegal drugs.

Pose significant risk to people’s health

DC Jessica Hughes who is leading the investigation said:

“We do not condone the sale or use of any illegal substances, however in this particular case it is imperative that we establish where these tablets have come from and who may be in possession of them before anyone else takes them. “They pose a significant risk to people’s health and I would urge anyone who may have information about them to contact us immediately.”

Get in touch

Anyone with information can contact DC Jessica Hughes at Newport Police Station by calling 101 quoting 44170204475, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.

More information about drugs and their effect can be found on the NHS Choices website.

Drugs advice can be found on the Frank Website or by calling 0300 123 6000.

Image not the suspected tablets