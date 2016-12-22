Skank into 2017 with The Ska’d for Life New Year’s Eve Party

If you’re looking for somewhere to party on New Year’s Eve why not head to Ryde for the Ska’d for Life New Year’s Eve Party.
Expect outrageously brilliant live music, DJ Jon Shove with all the top Ska, Mod, Soul tunes and a big midnight countdown.
How can you miss it?
From chilled ska to high energy 2Tone
If you haven’t seen Ska’d for Life play live this is your chance.
This amazing nine-piece outfit that perform quality old style chilled ska, a la Desmond Dekkerr, Clancy Eccles, etc right through to the high tempo/energy 2Tone revival of The Specials.
All band members have a love of Ska hailing from existing, separate, gigging bands joining together to play some great tunes, with a big brass section to make you dance.
Going home with tired legs
After the band, DJ Jon Shove plays all the top Ska, Mod, Soul tunes to keep you up on the dance floor until 1am and send you home with tired legs just how it should be!
Book now
Tickets are £10 (+ £1 booking fee online) Postage & Credit Charges apply. Tickets are available to buy online.
Or you can pick them up in person from
- Ryde Superbowl Seafront, Ryde
- Bagel Wrap (Coffee Shop), Union St, Ryde
- Visual Impact (Clothing Store), Newport
