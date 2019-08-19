Skaters from across the Isle of Wight to come together for KMC Memorial Skate Jam

On 20th September 2018 the body of 26-year-old Kieran May-Cunningham was tragically discovered in Newport Cemetery.

Almost one year on and Isle of Wight skateboarding company, Wight Trash, have planned an all-inclusive skate jam in his memory.

All ages, all abilities

When Kieran went along to the last Wight Trash skateboarding comp, he spoke to Wight Trash founder, John Cattle, about how cool it was to see so many skaters out, all ages, all abilities.

The skate jam takes place on Bank Holiday Monday (26th August) at Seaclose Skatepark. It’s hoped as many skaters as possible can make it along to enjoy a fun skate packed day.

A fun day of skating bringing everyone together

John told OnTheWight,

“Kieran was an awesome skater, always fun to watch, always pushing himself to go bigger. “We want to have a fun day of skating, for all abilities and ages, really bring everyone together.”

Looking out for each other

Zoe Thompson from Wight Trash told OnTheWight,

“The skating community across the UK has lost far too many young men to suicide in this last 12 months. “This skate Jam will not only be a way of remembering Kieran, but also a reminder to look out for each other, and that if anyone is struggling we’re all here, and we’ll listen.”



All welcome

If you’re new to skating and want some tips, then from 11am-12pm there will be coaches on hand to give you some advice, so get along early.

Warm up and registration is from midday with the action starting at 12.30pm.

There’ll be prizes for the following:

Micro shredders

U16s

16+

Over 40s

AND a special round for the KMC Melon Challenge.

Expect some music, as well as live artwork being completed by Toxic and Smif.

Take part or watch

Entry to take part in the comp will be £2 per person, but of course donations will be welcome from everyone who goes along. All money raised will be donated to a charity of Kieran’s Family choice.

Go along to take part or just go and watch.

Follow the Facebook event page for any updates.