Slight change in colour of water expected during upgrade

Leilah share this latest news from Southern Water. Ed

Southern Water are carrying out improvements to the water supply network on the Isle of Wight.

The water company have invested £4.6 million improving a water supply works on the Island, and increasing the resilience by bringing in an additional three million litres of water a day

New water sources

As part of this work, Southern Water are introducing new water sources to the network which serves the Island. As a result residents may notice a slight change in the taste and odour of their water throughout December.

A spokesperson said:

“We already have some of the highest quality drinking water in the country and carry out rigorous testing around the clock to make sure customers receive clean, fresh water every time they turn on the tap. “Although your water may taste or look slightly different, it will still be treated and distributed to the highest possible standard to ensure wholesomeness. In addition we will be carrying out a number of activities to ensure that any change in taste and appearance is minimalised.”

No interruption anticipated

Southern Water assured residents they do not anticipate any interruption to the water supply during this period.

The spokesman added,

“We would like to thank customers for your patience and understanding during these works and apologise for any inconvenience.”

Image: pahudson under CC BY 2.0