‘Slim and Give’: Get rid of calorie-rich food and help the homeless

If you’ve decided to go on a diet and get rid of a few pounds this New Year, why not consider donating your calorie-rich foods to the Pop-Up Soup Kitchen? It’s what Slimming World members on the Island are being urged to do.

calorie rich food

Trevor Blaney from the Pop Up Soup Kitchen has been in touch with another novel idea to help the homeless.

Teaming up with Ali Burke of Slimming World, the pair are promoting their own version of “Giving and Slimming”.

Trevor tells us,

“Ali is petitioning her 300 or so slimming members to hand in their calorie-packed food items.

“The Pop Up Soup Kitchen are only too pleased to re-distribute these across the Island as part of our ‘Waste Not Want Not Campaign’.

“Hopefully it will culminate with the launch of our 7.5 Tonne Horse Box which we hope to convert with careful planning into the Island’s first mobile Bistro/Cafe and Waste Food Mini Market which will tour our towns this spring.”

Your support always welcome
If you’d like to support the efforts of Trevor, who is out day and night across the Isle of Wight helping the homeless, you can donate via PayPal to: thepopupkitchen@outlook.com

You can find out more about the Pop Up Soup Kitchen by visiting their Website or Facebook Page.

.

