Small Business Awards celebrate the best in South East: Enter today

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) is today (1 August) beginning its search for the best of the small businesses in the South East as entries open for the FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards 2020. There are around 873,000 self-employed, small and medium enterprises in the region, making up over 99% of all businesses.

Small businesses are being urged to enter before the closing date of 7 February 2020.

Twelve award categories

Twelve award categories this year include the Wellbeing in Small Business Award, building on FSB’s successful work in advocating measures to improve wellbeing and mental health for the self-employed, small business owners and their employees.



Dewing: Small businesses vital part of local economies

Rob Dewing, FSB Regional Chair for the South Central Region, said:

“For a chance to be recognised as the best small business in the south east of England, as well as in the whole UK, I’d encourage all small businesses to enter the FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards. “SMEs are a vital part of local economies across the south east – contributing so much to the economy and making our region a more exciting place in which to live, work, study and visit. The awards give everyone the opportunity to join us in celebrating that.”

Diverse range of winners

The diverse range of 2019 South East winners included a superfood healthy snack manufacturer, a social enterprise community interest company, a firm that designs and manufactures breath and gas monitoring instruments, and a company that provides high-accuracy 3D scanning services.

At the 2019 national UK FSB final two winners came from the South East: the Ethical-Green Business of the Year is Havant based Vegeco Ltd (pictured above), an ethical, vegan pet food manufacturer and supplier and the Micro Business of the Year is Kent Crisps.

Award ceremony in March 2020

The 2020 area winners for the South East will be announced at an award ceremony on Thursday 26 March at a prestigious venue in the south east, to be announced soon.

These winners, with the exception of the local Community Business Award, will then go forward to the UK final of the FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards 2020, held in London, on 21 May 2020.

The 12 FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards 2020 categories are:

Wellbeing in Small Business Award

Environmental Business of the Year

Digital/E-commerce Business of the Year

Sole Trader of the Year

High Growth Business of the Year

Micro-business of the Year

Start-up Business of the Year

Young Entrepreneur (aged 30 and under)

Business and Product Innovation Award

Family Business of the Year

International Business of the Year

Community Business of the Year (area level only)

For further information and to enter the awards visit the Website.