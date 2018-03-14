Snow weather alert issued for the Isle of Wight

The Met Office say that snow showers are likely throughout Sunday, and where these converge some snow may well accumulate and could then prove disruptive.

appley in the snow

The Met Office has issued a Yellow warning for snow on the Isle of Wight.

Valid from 00:05 to 23:55 Sunday 18th reads,

Snow showers are likely throughout Sunday, and where these converge some snow may well accumulate and could then prove disruptive.

There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and services, such as mobile phone, may be affected.

Image: © Tim Wells Photography

Wednesday, 14th March, 2018 1:07pm

