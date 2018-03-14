Snow weather alert issued for the Isle of Wight

The Met Office has issued a Yellow warning for snow on the Isle of Wight.
Valid from 00:05 to 23:55 Sunday 18th reads,
Snow showers are likely throughout Sunday, and where these converge some snow may well accumulate and could then prove disruptive.
There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.
There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and services, such as mobile phone, may be affected.
