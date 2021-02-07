Snow weather warning issued for parts of the Isle of Wight

Only some parts of the Isle of Wight are included in the weather warning for snow, which lasts for three days. See the details within

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

snow and frozen glass ball

The Met Office forecast snow for parts of the Isle of Wight from midnight on Sunday until midnight on Wednesday.

The weather warning for snow reads:

Heavy snow at times will bring some travel disruption.

What to expect

  • Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers
  • Possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel
  • Some rural communities could become cut off
  • Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

Rain will turn increasingly to snow during Saturday evening, with snow likely to become widespread, occasionally heavy and persistent by Sunday morning.

There remains some uncertainty with the location of the heaviest snowfall and therefore the greatest disruption, most likely towards the east coast.

Widespread accumulations of 1-3 cm are likely, with 5-10 cm possible in places. Over higher ground and across eastern areas, e.g. The Kent Downs, 15-20 cm is plausible.

A brisk easterly wind, strong along eastern coasts, may add to travel disruption.

Map of snow warning

Follow updates to the snow warning on the Met Office Website.

Image: Aaron Burden under CC BY 2.0

Sunday, 7th February, 2021 11:39am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2oeY

Filed under: Cowes, Featured, Gurnard, Isle of Wight News, Ryde, Isle of Wight, Weather, Whippingham, Wootton

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*