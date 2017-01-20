So long snow: Our flickr group ‘Picture of the Week’

It was short lived, but that didn’t stop photographers making the most of capturing the snow dusted Isle of Wight.

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

Snow on the Isle of Wight

It’s that time of the week when we dive into the Flickr Group Pool (which has over 30,000 images) to choose our Flickr Group Picture of the Week.

The arrival of snow on the Isle of Wight last week was pretty short lived, but that didn’t stop a raft of photographers heading out with their cameras.

We shared some fantastic shots taken in the middle of the night on our Facebook Page (follow the link and click through to see the others), but we also loved this bright and cheery snow shot from Les Lockhart shared in our Flickr Pool, so made that our ‘Picture of the Week’.

Join the Flickr Pool
Be sure to check out Les’ other photos, as well as the rest of the Flickr Group Pool.

To join the group, simply sign up for an account on Flickr, go to our Group Pool and ask to join.

Image: © Les Lockhart

Friday, 20th January, 2017 9:00am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2eVp

Filed under: Island-wide, Picture of the Week

Print Friendly

.

1 Comment

  1. Old Knobby


    20.Jan.2017 9:43am

    Beautiful shot, bet it was cold though!

    Offensive comment?
    Reply

Add comment

Login to your account.
If you do not have an account, reserve your own name and receive exclusive special offers - just sign up for an On The Wight account

.

Get Isle of Wight news
direct to your Mobile
Advertise here: Call 01983 898 777

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*