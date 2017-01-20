So long snow: Our flickr group ‘Picture of the Week’

It’s that time of the week when we dive into the Flickr Group Pool (which has over 30,000 images) to choose our Flickr Group Picture of the Week.

The arrival of snow on the Isle of Wight last week was pretty short lived, but that didn’t stop a raft of photographers heading out with their cameras.

We shared some fantastic shots taken in the middle of the night on our Facebook Page (follow the link and click through to see the others), but we also loved this bright and cheery snow shot from Les Lockhart shared in our Flickr Pool, so made that our ‘Picture of the Week’.

Image: © Les Lockhart