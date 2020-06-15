Social distancing measures heading to other Isle of Wight towns

Large white dots painted onto footways, the removal of some on-street parking and the widening of pavements are social distancing measures that are making their way to towns around the Isle of Wight.

Newport, Ryde and Cowes town centres have all been treated in one way or another in preparation for the opening of non-essential shops.

Heading to Ventnor

The Ventnor Town Clerk has revealed in his latest newsletter that residents will soon get an opportunity to experience major changes similar to those in other towns.

David Bartlett said,

“Changes will include; removal of on-street car parking apart from loading and disabled bays, extension of the northern pavement by the use of barriers, a 20mph traffic limit, white dots on the pavements at two-metre intervals, cancellation of the Boots Bus Stop and signage.”

Details of when these changes are expected to take place were not included, but with non-essential shops permitted to reopen today (Monday), it probably won’t be long.

Image: © Isle of Wight Council