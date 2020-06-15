Social distancing measures heading to other Isle of Wight towns

The Town Clerk has revealed in his latest newsletter that residents will soon get an opportunity to experience major changes similar to those in other towns

newport high street - social distancing measures

Large white dots painted onto footways, the removal of some on-street parking and the widening of pavements are social distancing measures that are making their way to towns around the Isle of Wight.

Newport, Ryde and Cowes town centres have all been treated in one way or another in preparation for the opening of non-essential shops.

Heading to Ventnor
The Ventnor Town Clerk has revealed in his latest newsletter that residents will soon get an opportunity to experience major changes similar to those in other towns.

David Bartlett said,

“Changes will include; removal of on-street car parking apart from loading and disabled bays, extension of the northern pavement by the use of barriers, a 20mph traffic limit, white dots on the pavements at two-metre intervals, cancellation of the Boots Bus Stop and signage.”

Details of when these changes are expected to take place were not included, but with non-essential shops permitted to reopen today (Monday), it probably won’t be long.

Image: © Isle of Wight Council

henry
They are already in Yarmouth, and very nice they look too. According to the ‘experts’ the ‘R’ has to be below 0.65 to prevent a second wave. We are told the R is currently fluctuating between 0.9 – 0.7, with some areas above 1. No doubt when the second wave hits we will be told it is all the fault of BAME protesters. Of course the public… Read more »
Vote Up00Vote Down
15, June 2020 2:09 pm
