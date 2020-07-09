Social distancing on the Cowes floating bridge replacement service during maintenance work

The Isle of Wight council announced yesterday that from Tuesday 14th July the Cowes floating bridge will be out of service whilst essential maintenance takes place.

At today’s Cabinet meeting Cllr Dave Stewart explained that the work could not be done any earlier as residents in Cowes needed to access the car ferry due to the RedJet being out of service.

A passenger launch will be in operation during the maintenance works – which are expected to last ten days – and the question of social distancing was raised by News OnTheWight reader Kirstie Eade.

Capacity of the vessel be reduced accordingly

We asked the council how passengers would be able to social distance on the launch and they replied,

“25 is the maximum capacity of the boat, but unless passengers are travelling as a household or family group, they will normally be required to socially distance and in such cases the capacity of the vessel be reduced accordingly. “Passengers will be obliged to wear face coverings as required by law, and the 1m+ guidance applies. “The captain has a marked-off area in the wheelhouse and the crew will remain outside.

Image: Tai’s Captures under CC BY 2.0