Social mobility index: Isle of Wight ranking for life chances revealed

The Social Mobility Commission have published their latest State of the Nation Report today, highlighting parts of the country where the life chances of young people are severely limited.

The Isle of Wight – which has 13 areas among the 20% most deprived the country – is ranked 235 out of 324 local authorities on the social mobility index. The bottom of the table being the those with the lowest chance of social mobility.

Description Rank Social Mobility Index 235 School Age 320 Youth Rank 205 Adult rank 275 Early years 1

Coastal and rural areas “being left behind”

The Social Mobility Commission chairman, Alan Milburn, said,

“London and its hinterland are increasingly looking like a different country from the rest of Britain. “It is moving ahead, as are many of our country’s great cities. “But too many rural and coastal areas and towns of Britain’s old industrial heartlands are being left behind economically and hollowed out socially.”

Not just “tinkering around the edges”

Mr Milburn says “tinkering around the edges will not do the trick,” and wants “a new level of effort to tackle the phenomenon of left behind Britain”.

His recommendations include:

all councils to develop a strategy for boosting disadvantaged children’s prospects

all councils to pay the living wage

greater efforts to attract teachers to poorer regions

struggling schools to develop partnerships with successful schools to boost attainment

fairer transport funding, including transport subsidies for poor young people in rural areas

OnTheWight have requested a comment from Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, and will update once we hear back.

Source: BBC

Image: psd under CC BY 2.0