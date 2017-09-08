Solent LEP appeal for help to transform the Solent economy

This in on behalf of the Solent LEP. Ed

The Solent LEP takes responsibility for shaping economic strategy in the region, including the development of a Strategic Economic Plan for the area and delivery of a growth programme valued at over £1.8bn supported by a £183m Local Growth Deal with Government to create new jobs and enable new homes to be built.

Strategic advice sought

The LEP is now seeking prominent business leaders to provide strategic advice to the Board through its Marine and Maritime Steering Group or Innovation and Business Support Panel.

Alongside wider business expertise, the LEP is particularly keen to secure volunteers from the innovation investment community and an innovative social enterprise to join its Innovation and Business Support Panel.

Solent LEP Chairman Gary Jeffries said:

“The Solent LEP aims to make the Solent a £30bn economy by 2020, and our panel members have a vital role to play in helping to shape our ambitious economic strategy, informing key investment decision and helping drive growth and economic prosperity in the Solent. “Our Marine and Maritime and Innovation and Business Support Panels play a vital role in helping us to support the largest sector of our economy and innovative companies with high growth potential, both of which will be vital areas for the LEP as we renew our economic strategy for the Solent.”

Individuals interested in volunteering to help the work of the LEP can find out more about the work of the panels on the Website.

Don’t miss the deadline

The deadline for Expression of Interest forms is Thursday 28th September. For an informal conversation on the work of the Panels in advance of responding, call 023 9283 4318 or email vicki.stone@solentlep.org.uk

