Solent LEP Chief Executive picks up prestigious Award

The Chief Executive and Board Director of Solent Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), Anne-Marie Mountifield, has been announced as the winner of the prestigious New Chartered Director category at the Institute of Directors (IoD) London and South’s annual Director of the Year Awards.

As a result of achieving the highest scores across all three qualifications, the certificate, diploma and the charter, Anne-Marie was announced at the virtual event as the winning, newly-qualified, Chartered Director.

Led support during Covid-19

This comes at a time when the Solent LEP, of which Anne-Marie has been the Chief Executive for the last eight years, has responded rapidly to establish a wide range of support tools and funds to help businesses in the Solent region through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mountifield: A huge honour

Anne-Marie Mountifield said:

“It is a huge honour to be named London and South Chartered Director of the Year and the knowledge and skills I have gained during my journey with the IoD to become a Chartered Director have been invaluable. I’m not only able to use them in my own professional development but also in my role at the Solent Local Enterprise Partnership in delivering our Board’s growth and prosperity agenda for the region. “Having served on the Board of the Solent LEP as a Director for eight years, I have seen first-hand the long-standing and ongoing commitment of our Board to continually strengthen our governance.”

Johnson: Showcases her skills and reflects her work

Brian Johnson, Chair of the Solent LEP said:

“The Board of Directors would like to congratulate Anne-Marie on this important award win. “We are not surprised to hear of her achievement which showcases her skills and reflects her work in partnership with the wider Board to implement a first-class governance system, and to make the Solent LEP one of the best performing LEPs in the country.”

Khan: Insight into incredibly talented and diverse leaders

The esteemed IoD London and South Director of the Year Awards 2020 took place virtually for the first time in its history and was hosted by IoD South Chair Faisal Khan, who said:

“This year’s awards provided an insight into the incredibly talented and diverse leaders that are helping to power forward their organisations in this dynamic part of the UK, during a year of extreme challenge and need to innovate in short order. “The finalists and winners shared valuable insights into what makes an organisation innovate, deliver value and succeed. I am very pleased to have such talented people in the London and South regions.”

