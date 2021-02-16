Solent LEP launches a free and confidential ‘Wellbeing Scheme’ for business owners

Speak to any group of businesses and you’ll find that the last 12 months have taken an incredible toll on so many people’s mental health.

Business owners have faced the same life challenges as the rest of the population, with the added pressure of taking endless high-stakes decisions about the future of their firm.

James Ford, Solent LEP Growth Hub Manager said,

“The Covid pandemic has brought untold challenges for business owners. Whilst navigating the minefield of financial survival, looking after the health of staff, customers, suppliers, family, and trying to adapt your business in a changing world – how do you look after your own mental health and wellbeing? “That’s why Solent Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) has joined up with small business experts, FSB to launch a brand-new scheme focused on your wellbeing.”

The Solent Business Wellbeing Scheme launches Wednesday 17th February with a one-hour virtual event, open to any small business owner in the Solent area.

What to expect

In this event you will hear from the providers of FSB and Solent LEP’s wellbeing service for business owners, senior healthcare professional, Christine Husbands and Senior Mental Health Nurse, Alison Simmons about some simple strategies that you as a small business owner can put in place, to look after yourself and overcome the stresses brought about by running your business through the current circumstances

Confidential, one-to-one tailored support

It’s important that under pressure business owners can access the help and support they need in the workplace and at home, which is why the ‘Solent Business Wellbeing Scheme’ also extends to offer confidential, one-to-one tailored support.

Times are tough and if you’re struggling with your physical or mental health, getting help quickly can make a big difference to your business as well as your personal life.

If you would like to access the one to one support available through the scheme, please call 02392 688055 or email [email protected]

