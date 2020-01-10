Solent Local Enterprise Partnership seeking new chief to head the Board of Directors

The Solent Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) is seeking a prominent business leader to head its Board of Directors as the new Chair of the LEP.

The LEP Board brings together private, public and academic leaders from across the Solent who take responsibility for shaping economic strategy in the region, including the development of a new Solent 2050 vision.

The LEP is also a major capital investor in the Solent economy and is delivering a growth programme valued at close to £2bn supported by a £247m LEP investment, working with HM Government to create new jobs, develop skills and enable new homes to be built in the Solent.

Leadership critical

The leadership provided by the LEP Chair is critical to building on this success.

The LEP is seeking applications from business leaders that will bring together the Solent’s dynamic public, private and academic communities, act as an ambassador for the Solent at the highest levels of Government and ensure that the Solent strengthens its role as a global leader in areas including maritime, climate change and decarbonisation.

Jeffries: “A truly exciting time to be taking the reins”

Gary Jeffries, current Solent LEP Chair, said:

“In my hugely rewarding time as Solent LEP Chair, we have brought forward the UK’s first dedicated centre for cancer immunology that will develop treatments to save countless lives in the future, opened five new skills centres across the Solent that will ensure our next generation can benefit from the opportunities created as our economy continues to grow, and invested in close to 300 SMEs and new start-ups that are the lifeblood of our economy. “I have been proud to lead the LEPs work in projects such as these that will transform the lives of so many people across our area. “There remains much more to be done to help the Solent achieve its true potential on a local, national and international stage. “This is a truly exciting time to be taking the reins at the LEP as we look to the future, shape a new vision for the Solent economy, and work to ensure our area can benefit from opportunities including the Government’s new UK Shared Prosperity Fund in the period from 2021 and beyond.”

Following nine years of service on the Solent LEP Board, including six years as Chair, Gary will come to the end of his term at the Solent LEP AGM during February 2020.

The closing date for applications for the role of Solent LEP Chair is Friday 31st January 2020 and full details on the position and how to apply can be found on the Transforming Solent Website.

Image: kk under CC BY 2.0