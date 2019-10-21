Solent NHS Trust partners with Isle of Wight NHS Trust to support mental health services

A flagship partnership has been announced between Solent NHS Trust and Isle of Wight NHS Trust (IOW) to deliver mental health services on the Isle of Wight.

The partnership will see Solent and IOW working together to help positively transform services across the Island for the benefit of residents.

Share ideas and support

It will be an opportunity for both Trusts to share ideas and support, which will be led by a joint transformation team.

In line with the NHS Long Term Plan, together we will make a difference by focusing on providing care out of hospital, keeping people safe, well and independent at, or close to, home.

The successful partnership was announced today, 21st October 2019.

Oldham: Great news for our staff, our service users

Maggie Oldham, Chief Executive at Isle of Wight NHS Trust, said:

“This partnership is great news for our staff, our service users and the wider Isle of Wight community. “The additional support that Solent NHS Trust brings will help us continue to transform mental health services on the Island and improve outcomes for local people. “Forming partnerships to support our mental health transformation is a key part of the Isle of Wight Health and Care Plan and will ensure we continue to improve our services. There is lots of work to do but we are excited about the future.”

Harriman: A wealth of experience

Sue Harriman, Chief Executive at Solent NHS Trust, said: