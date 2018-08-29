Coastguard and RNLI crews are currently searching an area just outside Portsmouth Harbour following reports earlier this morning (10.50am) of a person falling overboard from the Wightlink ferry.

Bembridge RNLI, Portsmouth RNLI and the Coastguard helicopters are in attendance.

The MCA confirmed,

“HM Coastguard is coordinating a search and rescue mission after reports of a man overboard off a ferry near Portsmouth Harbour. “The Mayday call came in around 10.50am today (29 August) and an extensive search is being carried out of the area. Two RNLI lifeboats from Portsmouth, the HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Lee-on-Solent, Hillhead and Portsmouth Coastguard Rescue Teams are all involved. “Also assisting are harbour patrol vessels and a Royal Navy vessel. HM Coastguard has also broadcast a relay to vessels in the area requesting they respond, and assist with the search.”

Wightlink say a man was seen to jump overboard just after the 10.30 St Cecilia left Portsmouth Harbour heading for Fishbourne.

Search continues

Almost two hours after the man was seen jumping, the search continues

LATEST video from ongoing Search and Rescue in the Solent and #Portsmouth Harbour. #SavingLivesAtSea pic.twitter.com/33fqBtTEYN — Proud of Portsmouth (@PortsmouthProud) August 29, 2018

More details as we get them.

Source: IW Radio

Image: © With kind permission of Nick Edwards