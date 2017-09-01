Solent WASPI brings day of action to the Isle of Wight

Shelagh Simmons and Carolyne Jacobs from the Solent WASPI share this latest news. Ed

Solent Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) Supporters’ Group is part of a national campaign for fair transitional payments (or compensation) for women born in the 1950s who have had their state pension age increased with little or no notice.

WASPI agrees men and women should receive their state pension at the same age, but objects to the way the policy has been implemented. We do not ask for the state pension age to revert to 60.

Isle of Wight Day of Action

Solent WASPI is having an Isle of Wight Day of Action on Friday, 8th September 2017 to link up with IOW members and take our message to the 10,000+ Island women and their families who are affected by these state pension changes.

We will be handing out flyers and talking to Island residents about the issue. We will also be explaining how women can make complaints of maladministration against the Department for Work and Pensions, which is part of our campaign for fair compensation.

Solent Group Joint Co-ordinators, Shelagh Simmons and Carolyne Jacobs, comment:

“We’re very much looking forward to meeting Island women, raising awareness and encouraging them to join our campaign. We agree with equality and equalising the pension age for men and women, but the changes to state pension age for women were not communicated properly. “Consequently, there was no time to make alternative financial or work life plans. Unfortunately, women born in the 1950s often did not have the opportunities to earn high salaries or pay into an occupational pension. “Many worked part-time to look after children or elderly relatives and now may not have sufficient NI contributions to maximise their state pension. “Others may have been contracted out so when eventually they do receive their pension it will be considerably less than the £159 often quoted. But this situation doesn’t just impact on women; it hits men too and all members of households who rely on a woman’s state pension as part of their income.”

Where to be

During their day on the Isle of Wight, Solent WASPIs will be at the following locations:

Ryde Pier – Esplanade 11.00am-1.00pm

Ryde – top of Union Street 2.00pm-4.00pm

Cowes – Red Funnel Terminal 12.30pm-2.00pm

Cowes – outside Sainsburys 2.15pm-4.00pm

Solent WASPI has thanked the Isle of Wight Council for being the first in the region to approve a motion supporting the campaign and hopes to meet some members on the day.

No response from MP

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, was asked to meet, but as Shelagh and Carolyne said,

“We are disappointed that Mr Seely hasn’t responded to our request to talk about an issue that affects thousands of his constituents and their families. We’ve also written to him in his capacity as a councillor. “He is aware of our plans for the day so we hope he will come along to find out more about this very important matter.”

We look forward to meeting many Island women on 8th September.

For more information about WASPI, please check out the national Website, visit the Solent Waspi Supporters Group on Facebook or email us at: solentwaspi@gmail.com