Some HTP staff switch to remote working as staff member tests positive for Coronavirus

Rachael Randall, Chief Executive, HTP Apprenticeship College shares this important news. Ed

The Management of HTP have been informed that a member of staff has tested positive for Coronavirus.

This is the first person at HTP to test positive and they will self-isolate in line with Government guidance along with four additional members of staff that have been told to self-isolate via the Track and Trace App.

Only the person to test positive is showing any symptoms associated with Coronavirus at this time. As a result of this news HTP has taken the following actions today.

Remote working

All HTP staff working at the Old Grammar School Campus have been informed and those currently working will work remotely from today until HTP closes for Christmas on Wednesday 23rd December.

Although it is in no way impacted by this news, the HTP office in Lakeside, Portsmouth will also close to external visitors today Monday 21st December, and relevant staff will work remotely until 23rd December as they are now in a Tier 4 area.

These sites are due to re-open on Monday 4th January 2021 and if that is not going to be the case staff will work remotely and all learners, employers and potential visitors will be informed of any changes that may impact them.

Tests and visits postponed

For the safety of HTP staff, its learners and any other stakeholders, face-to-face or on site visits to employers or learners will be postponed with immediate effect, as will any tests due to take place at the Old Grammar School and Portsmouth Lakeside offices.

We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause, but are sure that you will agree that it is better to take the most cautious approach possible at this time.

Riverbank campus remains open

The HTP site at Riverbank in Newport will remain open until Wednesday 23rd December as it is not affected.

It will then close until Monday 4th January 2021.

Possible remote learning

The latest Government guidance will be followed, but learners should be prepared to attend classes remotely for the week commencing 4th January 2021 and for longer if required.

This is due to the recent Department for Education advice regarding the phased return of learners to class based provision in 2021.

Exams

Anybody due to take exams at HTP in January will not be impacted as these are planned to go ahead.

HTP will update all learners on 4th January 2021 with any relevant updates.

All at HTP wish everyone a safe Christmas and New Year and hope that it is as merry as you can make it in these difficult and challenging times.

Image: Dylan Ferreira under CC BY 2.0