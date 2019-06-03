South East finals for young Isle of Wight entrepreneurs

Nat shares this latest news on behalf of Ryde Academy. Ed

Ryde Academy’s Young Enterprise Team, have spent the last few months setting up and promoting their business Deja Brew.

The company sells freshly roasted single origin Costa Rican coffee and have done exceptionally well in terms of marketing and profit.



Young Enterprise finals

Their hard work paid off when the team were awarded best overall company at the Isle of Wight Area Young Enterprise finals and they then went through to the Hampshire finals in Southampton.

South East final this week

They have now progressed through to the South East final in Woking on 5th June.

The judges said they were impressed with their clear branding and understanding of where to market their product.

Journey Award for Ben

Ben Taylor, age 19, Marketing Director, won the Journey Award at area level and is now through to the regional final.

The Journey Award recognises and celebrates the journey of a young person from when they started their company and the difference that it has made to them in developing a range of skills including communication, teamwork, confidence, resilience and problem-solving.

Amazing achievement

Their business adviser, Reuben Loake, said,

“It is an amazing achievement.”

Vix Lowthion (Green Party candidate and customer) said on Twitter,

“So proud of the team. Takes guts to put yourself out there.”

Real business talent

Katy Bell, their link teacher, said

“The students have worked really hard and their achievement shows the real business talent we have here on the Isle of Wight.”

Deja Brew would like to thank Wightlink for all their support in particular for paying for the students to get to the finals.

Greenfield: They should be extremely proud of what they achieved

Keith Greenfield, Chief Executive at Wightlink, said:

“The experience and skills gained by the students through Young Enterprise will stay with them for years to come and Wightlink is delighted to have been able to help them on their journey. “They should be extremely proud of what they achieved and we wish all the students the best of luck for the future.”

Image: Back row – Jonathan Roberts, Travis Smith, Amy Jones / Second row – Dominic Marsh, Hayley Purrington, Stephanie Layton / Front row – Ben Taylor