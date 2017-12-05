South East taxpayers urged: Do your Self Assessment online, don’t miss the deadline

Lisa shares this reminder from HMRC. Ed

Twenty years since HMRC took its first step into the digital age with the birth of electronic Self Assessment (SA), HMRC is reminding its 1.9 million SA customers in the South East to complete their online tax return ahead of the 31 January deadline.

In 1997, the Inland Revenue introduced an electronic option for tax returns. Agents were sent floppy disks to help complete their SA which was then returned to the department. This year, two decades on, more than 10 million customers are expected to complete their tax return online.

Angela MacDonald, HMRC Director General of Customer Services, said:

“Twenty years ago, filing Self Assessment returns on a mobile phone would have been unimaginable. Today, completing your Self Assessment via your Personal Tax Account can be done anywhere or at any time; on the bus, in a coffee shop or while watching TV, using your phone, a tablet or a computer. With our videos and webinars with hints, tips and live support it’s now easier than ever before. “The deadline for returning your Self Assessment, and paying any tax owed, is 31 January 2018 – do it now and enjoy the festive period.”

HMRC now has online Webchats, live webinars, YouTube videos and social media support for customers which can be accessed at any time, and on any device, to help them fill in and file their returns.

Image: hmrcgovuk under CC BY 2.0