Southern Vectis announce their Christmas and New year holiday timetable

With an eye towards the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays, Southern Vectis have today issued their holiday timetables.
They remind passengers that Government-advised local and national restrictions may change and they may need to amend the services at short notice.
Assuming nothing changes, the outline timetable is as below.
|Day
|Service
|Christmas Day (Fri)
|Limited ServiceSpecial timetable on 1, 3, 5,7 and 9 only: no other services will be running on Christmas Day
All period and concessionary passes are valid on Christmas Day
|Boxing Day (Sat)
|A normal Sunday service will operate on all routes
|27th (Sun)
|A normal Sunday service will operate on all routes
|28th (Mon)
|A normal Sunday service will operate on all routes
|New Year's Eve (Thu)
|A normal Thursday service will operate on all routes
Night time services (currently suspended) will not operate.
|New Year's Day (Fri)
|A normal Sunday service will operate on all routes
See the full timetable for all routes below.
Monday, 16th November, 2020
By Sally Perry
