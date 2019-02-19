Southern Vectis increase some fares by double the rate of inflation

In less than two week’s time, the Isle of Wight’s bus service provider, Southern Vectis, will be increasing many of their fares.

The company say,

“As of 3rd March, there will be small fare changes made to our 7, 30 and 90 day Freedom tickets and our Multi-day Bundles.”

The company say they’ve put a price freeze on their 24 and 48 hour Rover tickets, but Freedom tickets and multi-day bundles are subject to change from next month.

Double the rate of inflation

The increase appears, on the face of it, to be relatively minor, but as one reader told OnTheWight,

“They describe the increases as ‘small’ yet the 3.6% increase on a 30 day rover is double the rate of inflation and comes on the back of a 10% hike in December 2017.

Increase the cost of a meal

Whilst some people might not consider £3 per month a drastic increase, if you are on minimum wage and reliant on public transport, this increase is at least the cost of one meal.

The reader unhappy about the changes went on to say,

“They are bringing these increases in with just a couple of weeks notice and, seemingly, virtually no publicity.”

Response from Southern Vectis

OnTheWight got in touch with Southern Vectis to ask why they were increasing some fares at double the rate of inflation and how they had promoted the increase to their passengers.

Richard Tyldsley, Southern Vectis general manager, replied,

“The ticket prices that are rising have been held, in the main, for the past 6+ years – and the 30-day bundle increased slightly in 2017 but not in 2018. “At £3.43 per day for unlimited travel across the Island, this still represents excellent value for money. “We are ensuring our customers know about these few changes, with announcements on our Website, via social media, and in leaflets available from our travel shops.”

Image: vicky_dom under CC BY 2.0